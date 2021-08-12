Rescue heroes are praised by police

ANTRIM Neighbourhood Policing Team have paid tribute to the tireless volunteers saving lives on the Lough.

On Tuesday evening Sergeant Chris Tate and Constable Joyce were invited to experience first hand the amazing work of Lough Neagh Rescue.

“The dedication of the volunteers is a credit to the charity and the community,” said Sergeant Tate after the briefing.

During their visit the local officers were impressed by how seriously the team take their role.

And with activity on the waterway at an all-time high, they have never been more busy.

Last Tuesday they were training out on the Lough when they were diverted to Antrim Bay to deal with a jet ski which had broken down near Shane’s Castle. The driver was rescued and the jet ski was towed back to Antrim - and the team went back to their training.

On August 1 the alert was raised when a 22 foot sailing boat almost capsized when it ran aground. Volunteers got into the water to rescue three casualties on board.

On July 23 a personal locator beacon was activated in Antrim Bay. Another sailing boat had capsized and two people were in the water. They too were rescued and taken ashore where were treated by medics.

There were three call outs that weekend - and 10 people were rescued.

VITAL WORK

Sergeant Chris Tate was pleased to have been offered the opportunity to visit the team and learn more about their vital work.

“With the better weather coming in we have seen an increase in the footfall at Loughshore,” he said.

“ We welcome the increase of visitors. It is nice to see people enjoying the good weather and excellent facilities our Borough offers, but it must be safe.

“Quite often when on patrol we are seeing jet skis, paddle boarding and open water swimming all in the same area.

“This poses a risk for those not wearing the appropriate safety equipment.

“Please by all means come and enjoy Antrim but consider other waterway users and utilise safety vests such as buoyancy aids.

“Do not put yourself or others at risk.”