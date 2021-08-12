Road scheme for Kells area

A £350,000 resurfacing scheme for the Ferniskey Road and Steeple Road, Kells, Ballymena will commence on Monday 23 August 2021.

The scheme will be completed in two stages and extends approximately 1.5 kilometres from the junction of Ferniskey Road/Main Street south along Steeple Road. It is expected to be completed by Friday 8 October 2021.

Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce the following full road closures:

Phase 1 - Steeple Road from Ferniskey Road junction for approximately 1.5km southwards.

From Monday 23 August 2021 until Monday 13 September 2021 (Monday to Friday from 7.00am to 6.00pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Ferniskey Road, A26 Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena Road, Stiles Way and Steeple Road (and vice-versa)

Phase 2 – Ferniskey Road from Main Street to Steeple Road junction

From Monday 13 September 2021 until Wednesday 29 September 2021 (Monday to Friday from 7.00am to 6.00pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via Greenfield Road, Woodgreen Road, A26 Lisnevenagh Road and Ferniskey Road (vice-versa)