Samaritans to host open evening

Ballymena Samaritans are looking for volunteers and will be holding an information evening on August 23.

If you would be interested the Samaritans are encouraging people to get involved with the charity to give something back to the local community and make a difference to people’s lives.

Men, women or anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ of all ages and walks of life are among those who dedicate three hours a week to those most in need.

Have you got some spare time? – Three hours a week with the option of some evening or overnight shifts. Find out more by joining the Information Evening by Zoom on 23 August 2021. Visit samaritans.org/volunteer to receive instructions on how to join the meeting.

You do not have to commit but this evening will give you further information about the work Samaritans do. If you are interested read on for more information.

The last year and a half has been like no other. You may have noticed that friends, colleagues or family have been struggling with the isolation, the strain of being on furlough, struggling to keep your Farm or your own business going, having to cope with having children at home more than usual, home schooling or not being able to visit loved ones in Nursing Homes or Hospital. Losing loved ones when you can’t have the funeral arrangements you would usually have or even being able to support other family members as you would can put a terrible strain on anyone. Or perhaps you have been struggling to cope without your usual support network.

Marie, the Director of Ballymena Samaritans commented “If you have noticed that others around you have been struggling have you been offering support by phone or over online services – letting them know that you are there if they need you. As a Samaritans’ volunteer you would be given training to support anyone who is struggling or may be having suicidal thoughts. If you would be interested in the work of the charity or about what it takes to become a volunteer please consider joining the Zoom information evening. Ballymena branch is now accessible to people with disabilities. As long as you are over 18 anyone can be considered as a volunteer – take a chance to change someone’s life.”

Listening volunteers can change the course of someone’s life but many calls to Samaritans go unanswered because we don’t have enough volunteers. That’s where you come in.

Find out if being a listening volunteer is right for you.

Help people at difficult times

Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls for help. Every day we can help someone turn their life around. As a listening volunteer you get the chance to make a real difference to someone’s future.

You will get support every step of the way

You’ll receive full training to prepare you for the kinds of conversations you’ll have. And when you start out, you’ll have a mentor with you, to give you confidence you’re doing the right thing.

You’ll gain a range of new skills and the confidence to use them, including the ability to understand people and manage difficult conversations. Many employers value these kinds of skills.

It’s always different and always interesting – no two conversations are the same.

It feels like a privilege to have people confiding in you.

You’re never on your own, and there’s a fun, supportive atmosphere in our branches.

You can offer support on the phone or email.

You can take a break between conversations whenever you need to.

Spending a few hours helping other people can make you feel good about yourself

Who are we looking for?

Open minded – You’re willing to understand someone else’s point of view, even if it’s different from yours;

Supportive – You’ll help maintain a friendly and supportive atmosphere;

Empathetic – You’re comfortable with your own feelings and are able to share another person’s feelings

Discreet – You’ll be careful with any information you’re told and never share it outside Samaritans

Accepting – you won’t discriminate against anyone for any reason, including gender, race, sexuality, disability or political views

Honest –You’re able to tell the truth even when it’s difficult – for example about the type of support we can offer people, even when they want more

Samaritans welcomes applications from a wide range of applicants.

Anyone has it in them to be a Samaritan. You won’t need to have previous experience or qualifications, but you will need to be non-judgemental and accepting of others.

It doesn’t necessarily matter if you’ve gone through difficult times yourself, what matters is that you want to help people – all kinds of people, from all walks of life.

You need to be 18 or over, and because we'll invest in you (our training is really high quality), you need to see this not just as a short term role but something you're likely to do more long term.

And we have zero tolerance for anyone who tries to take advantage of the vulnerable people who contact us.

For more information about the work of Samaritans or who can become a listening volunteer go to www.samaritans.org.

What kinds of conversations might I have?

People of all kinds contact us about all kinds of problems. It could be depression, loneliness, stressful situations at home or work, debt, abuse. We listen, give them a chance to get it out, and talk things through with them. Only about 1 in 5 calls or messages are from people feeling suicidal, and the vast majority of these aren’t actively planning to end their lives.

Marie continued “As Samaritans volunteers, we offer round-the-clock emotional support to anyone who is struggling to cope with whatever life has thrown at them. You do not need to have any qualifications as comprehensive training is provided. An ability to listen and offer support is more important.”

“Anyone can be a Samaritan as long as you believe in what you’re doing and you’re willing to listen,”

“Allowing someone the space to talk, and really listening to what they want to talk about, are skills I’ve tried to adhere to both on and off duty.

“What really drives me though are the callers and knowing that by being there to pick up the phone I may have given them a beacon of hope. No matter where you are in life, the need to be heard and the need for empathy are things that will be with us always.”

“Whenever you need support, even in the middle of the night, a volunteer will be available. Contact us FREE on 116123 or e-mail jo@samaritans.org ”

When things return to “normal” Ballymena Samaritans has a very strong outreach team, going out to schools, clubs, businesses in fact any organisation that invites Samaritans to come and talk about the work we do.

If you would like to find out more about the service provided by Samaritans or if you would like a representative to come to your group, church or school please get in touch. Talks are tailored to suit different groups and ages. Contact the Ballymena branch on 028 2564 4846 daily between 7.30pm and 10.00pm or e-mail ballymenasamsoffice@gmail.com for more information.