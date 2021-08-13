Council Chairperson Launches Age Friendly Strategy for the District

THE Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Cathy Mason Newry, has launched the second Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan, which will enable the Council and its Age Friendly Partners to continue making the district a place where it’s citizens can flourish as they age, and lead healthy, active and engaged lives.

The publication of this strategy and action plan builds on all the good work that has already been undertaken by the Age-Friendly Strategic Alliance plan for 2016-2019. This phase of the Age-Friendly Strategic Alliance’s journey marks the beginning of a process that will see a coordinated approach being adopted by the organisations and groups which make up the Alliance, to create a more age-friendly district.

Newry, Mourne and Down is projected to record the highest increase by the Northern Ireland Local Government District (LGD), in the over 65s by 2028. Considering the change in age profile of the population is vital for the Council to plan for the requirements of older people.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “The aspiration to remain an age-friendly district is something I very much support, not only as Chairperson of Council, but also as a citizen of the district in which I live and hope to grow old in”.

Colette Rogers, Head of Health Improvement for the Public Health Agency said, “We are very happy to support the launch of this strategy and action plan. Age Friendly areas are essential for our ageing population. They are communities where age is not a barrier to living well and here the environment, activities and services support and enable older people to live full, active, healthy lives.”

The current Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan represent commitments from a wide range of partners in the Alliance to not only put older residents centre stage but to have them involved in both the formation and delivery of the work needed. This in turn will act as a catalyst to make Newry Mourne and Down an age-friendly district and a great place in which to live and grow older.

For further information and to download a copy of the Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan please visit www.newrymournedown.org/health-and-wellbeing.