Twilight Walk is back for 2021

END of life charity Marie Curie is calling on people across Newry to hold their own Twilight Walk this September and ‘light up the night’ to help support people impacted by death, dying and bereavement.

Since the Covid pandemic began over 23,000 people have died from all causes in Northern Ireland, leaving over 207,216 people grieving for their loved ones. The charity hopes people will be inspired to take part in Twilight Walk and remember loved ones lost, all whilst raising money to ensure Marie Curie can continue to support more people at end of life.

Last year over 1000 people across Northern Ireland held their own little Twilight Walk with close friends or family. Three of those who signed up were sisters Bernadette, Fiona and Ursula who walked in memory of their sister Marie, who was cared for by Marie Curie nurses at home in her final days in April 2020.

Bernadette said: “We chose to walk from Buncrana to Stragill beach in County Donegal because our sister Marie loved this area and we have lots of happy memories of being there as kids.

“Marie was such a strong lady and she wanted to spend her final days at home with her family. This was only made possible by the amazing Marie Curie Nurses who cared for her and us so well.

“Words can’t describe how much of a difference their care and support made to our family, so we are planning to do another Twilight Walk again this September. Last year, doing our own Twilight Walk was a great, positive way to remember our sister and support an amazing cause. We would really encourage others to get involved this year.”

The charity is asking people to create their own Twilight Walk their way and safely walk on your own, together with friends, family or local community.

Commenting on this year’s Twilight Walk, Ciara Gallagher, Marie Curie Head of Fundraising Northern Ireland said:

“The past year has been extremely challenging with many of our fundraising activities grinding to a halt, but we’re excited that people can still be part of Twilight Walk. We’re encouraging people to walk with their loved ones or get their local community involved on a date of their choice in September and show support for people impacted by bereavement.

“Once people have completed their walks, we will all be joining together online for a special moment with U105 on Friday 1 October, where we’ll be creating one big lantern lane to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

“We’re very grateful that Forestside Shopping Centre are sponsoring the Twilight Walk again this year and are planning to make it the biggest to date!”

For more information and to sign up for free to do your own Twilight Walk visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/twilightwalk or email walkni@mariecurie.org.uk