Fintona man who tragically lost limb in accident thanks community for support

A FINTONA man who sadly lost a limb in an accident in April has extended thanks to the local community and beyond for their "kind" support.

Richard Clarke, Fintona, said he "never dreamed" he would get so much support from family, friends, neighbours, strangers and a local primary school.

Funds will be used to pay for much needed improvements in Richard's home. He has also donated some of the money to Belfast Royal Hospital Trauma Ward, Musgrave Park Hospital, and an appeal to help save Omagh's James Rea's legs.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone from the local community and beyond," he said. "After I lost a limb in an accident, I could never have dreamt of the amount of support and help we received from family, friends, neighbours and even strangers.

"Denamona Primary School where so kind to organise a raffle of support for our family that raised a massive £15,725.

"This money will help greatly for much needed home improvements in around the house.

"We also have donated to the Belfast Royal Hospital Trauma Ward, Musgrave Park Hospital, Belfast and the 'Help Save James Rea's Legs' appeal.

"We are so humbled by everyone's support and kindness it really is appreciated. Thank you all."