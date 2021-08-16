Ladies are on walk for dementia

TWO Cullybackey women have set themselves a big walking challenge to raise money for a dementia charity.

Stacey Greer and her sister-in-law Megan Greer have already started their fund-raising effort of 5k per day over 30 days.

Stacey says: “Myself and Megan want to raise money for Dementia NI. We have a go fund me page set up - check Stacey’s facebook profile) and we have sponsor sheets for anyone who would like to donate.

“We chose this cause as this is something that's very close to both our hearts. My Granny has Dementia and Megan's Granny lost her battle to Dementia last year.

“It's absolutely heartbreaking watching a loved one going through this and know that's there is nothing you can do for them but be by their side.

“By raising funds in this way we hope to make lives easier for others affected by this condition.

“Anyone who would like to join us in walking is more than welcome.

“We are planning to stage one of the walks in fancy dress so if anyone wishes to join in we’d be delighted to see them!”

If you wish to help in any way contact Stacey via facebook.