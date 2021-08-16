No vote, no voice, no voucher

Ulster Unionist Assembly member for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, Rosemary Barton MLA has urged the public to register to vote and says to ensure you are entitled to get your £100 High street voucher, it is vital that the public re- register with effect from 1st July

Rosemary said: “The public are being urged to sign up to the new electoral register by 10 August, in order to guarantee access to the upcoming £100 high street voucher. The voucher scheme will see a £100 pre- paid card given to every adult here to be used in shops and hospitality establishments throughout Northern Ireland which should provide an economic stimulus to our local businesses.

“No matter what your views are on the current state of the Assembly, if you wish to bring about change for a better Northern Ireland then it is more important than ever that you are registered. The Electoral Office is required by law to refresh the register and many people are not registered or have moved address

“There are two ways to register to vote or update your registration details; you can register online via www.gov.uk/register-

to-vote and this is the quickest and easiest way to register or update your details. If you are unable to register online, you will need to complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office and these forms will be available from South Tyrone Ulster Unionist Offices in Dungannon or Enniskillen Office (2887723265 Dungannon Office or Enniskillen Office -02866322028). The only thing you need to do now is have your National Insurance number available”