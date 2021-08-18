Local musicians pay tribute to late friend with touching charity 'single'

A group of Ballymena-based musicians have combined to record a charity single in memory of a close friend who passed away last year.

Local ensemble ‘Stripped’ were joined for the recording by friends of Ricky Neeson who died suddenly on September 3, 2020.

Aaron Blair of ‘Stripped’ came up with the original idea. He and Ricky Neeson were lifelong friends.

He said: “Everyone in the band knew Ricky well and his unexpected death last year, aged just 48, was a huge shock and loss to us all.”

Daryl Ball added: “Ricky came from Ahoghill originally and lived there all his life except for a few years when he lived in New Zealand with his wife and kids before returning home.

“ He was married to his lifelong love Michelle and they had three lovely children together, Amy, Calum and a surprise late one Leia, born after their return to Ahoghill just a few years ago.

“He was a big music lover, went to lots of concerts, collected vinyl records and also played guitar himself. He always supported his friends music, attending gigs etc He was a big football fan and Liverpool supporter, a passion he shared with his son Calum. He was well loved and highly thought of by anyone who knew him. A kind, gentle and generous person Its been said that he's one of the very few people that nobody has ever had a bad thing to say about him, he was genuinely liked and loved by everyone who knew him.”

The song chosen was 'Photograph' , a hit for Ringo Starr and co-written with George Harrison.

After George's death Ringo sang a moving rendition of the song at the Concert For George.

Aaron added: “The lyrics will strike a chord with anyone who has ever lost a loved one.”

The song was recorded in July at Zero Hour studio.

The regular members of Stripped, including the latest addition to the band, bassist Danny Hutchinson, were joined by two other well known local musicians, Music Rooms owner Rodney Beggs and The Norwegians front man Gary Hood.

In fact this was the first time three members of The Norwegians had been in a recording studio together in over 25 years!

All studio costs and CD manufacturing costs were covered by the musicians involved so 100% of money raised will go directly to the charity, Chest Heart and Stroke NI.

It is being released with their approval and all proceeds will be presented to them.

The CD itself is a 3 song maxi-single featuring three different versions of ‘Photograph’:-

Original single version; Acoustic mix and Instrumental mix

The single version will also be released worldwide for streaming and download via Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music etc on 3rd Sept, to mark the 1st Anniversary of Ricky’s passing.

Ricky's family are deeply moved and appreciative of this tribute from his friends and fully support the songs release.

CDs can be bought directly now from any of the musicians, via The Music Rooms shops in Ballymena and Antrim or online via the Stripped Bandcamp page.

The performers wish to acknowledge the support given by the Music Rooms to the recording and production costs