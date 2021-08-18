Mica demonstration planned for Lifford

A MAJOR demonstration calling for a 100 per cent redress scheme for homeowners affected by the Mica scandal is being held in Lifford next month.

Set to take place on Saturday, September 11 at 2pm, the peaceful protest will see Mica affected families demanding a fairer redress scheme in The Diamond area outside the council offices headquarters in the county town of Donegal.

Families will speak of their experiences at the event while Mica campaigner, Paddy Diver, will be the main speaker.

Thousands of homes and buildings - mainly in counties Donegal and Mayo - have been damaged because of blocks containing high levels of the mineral Mica.

It absorbs water, which can cause walls to crack and begin to crumble.

It is estimated more than 5,700 homes in the counties are affected by the faulty concrete blocks.

Late last year, the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme was introduced which covers 90 per cent of rebuild costs, leaving homeowners to cover the remaining ten per cent of costs.

Homeowners, however, argue that the scheme is inadequate and say that they could pay more than €100,000 for repair work.

Meanwhile, councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed to write to the Irish government outlining its support for a 100 per cent redress.

Last month thousands of protesters marched in Dublin demanding 100 per cent redress and local councillors have now added their voice to the call.

The matter was raised at June's monthly meeting of council by Sinn Féin's Sandra Duffy.

She stated that a lot of families from the city and district had family members who were severely affected by the issue and felt they would appreciate council’s support in the matter.

She proposed, seconded by People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin, that: "Council write to the Dublin government expressing our support to the campaign for 100 per cent redress for those affected by the Mica scandal."

Councillor Harkin stated that he had travelled to Dublin to take part in the demonstration, attended by thousands of people from Donegal and across the North West.

He said that the Mica crisis had disrupted and destroyed people’s lives and he believed that it was in the remit of the Irish government to solve the crisis.

He said that the protest in Dublin had forced the issue onto the agenda of that administration and stated that his party fully supported the proposal adding that council should send a message of solidarity to the organisers of such a strong, people powered campaign.

DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock said that it was a basic right for people to feel safe in their own homes and that the Mica issue was "one of the biggest scandals of our time"

She said that it was essential that 100 per cent redress was given to those affected, adding that she knew of many other people living in fear, as they may have also been affected but the problem may have not yet been manifested.

Councillor Philip McKinney said that the Alliance Party wholeheartedly supported the proposal and that those affected should have 100 per cent redress.

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack stated that on a personal level she had close family members and friends who were currently suffering and that everyone affected deserved every piece of help available from every part of this country and beyond.

She commended the Mica Action Group for their selflessness to help others achieve full redress.

Strabane independent councillor Paul Gallagher concurred that it was important that those affected were given 100 per cent redress.

"I think that the key stuff in this is around the 10 per cent redress. The government is putting on a scheme but that scheme is actually a blockage in trying to resolve this issue," he said.

"The current one - It rules people out. There is massive affordability issues from expensive surveys that need carried out up front and then expecting this issue to be resolved without causing further damage to other items that's in the property.

"Then there's rental issues. People have to pay mortgages. There's massive, massive issues where the government is saying it's a high percentage but in fact, it's not.

"The current scheme, if you do the maths right, is probably around a 50 per cent compensation scheme and people just can't afford it.

"What it does is drive people into poverty and it's driving people into poor mental health and it needs to be redressed at 100 per cent."

Councillor Duffy described the situation as "a scandal" adding that councillor Gallagher had "pointed out the pitfalls of the existing scheme."

Mayor Graham Warke added his support: "It's terrible what has happened there to a lot of families in Donegal."

For further details on next month's demonstration, search Lifford Mica demonstration on Facebook.