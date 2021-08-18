Murdered UDR man 'epitomised the bravery' of regiment - Beattie

AN Urney man, who was the first member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) to be murdered during the Troubles, "epitomised the bravery of local men and women who donned a uniform to serve and protect their communities", says the leader of the UUP.

Doug Beattie was commenting on the 50th anniversary of the murder of Winston Donnell.

Mr Donnell, born on July 27, 1949, at Hillhead Road, Urney, was a member of 6th County Tyrone Battalion of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

He was manning a checkpoint at Clady outside Strabane when he was shot dead on August 9, 1971.

IRA gunmen opened fire on the 22-year-old from a passing car. As a result of multiple injuries, he died almost instantly.

Mr Donnell's funeral took place on Friday, August 13, 1971, at Urney Presbyterian Church with full military honours.

He was a member of Urney Presbyterian Church and his family put a memorial plaque in the church. At Leckpatrick Parish Church, there is also a memorial plaque with Winston’s name on it.

The members of Tullywhisker LOL No 1120 dedicated a memorial plaque to all their members who were murdered, and Mr Donnell's name is included.

Winston was also a very keen member of the Tullywhisker Border Guards Pipe Band.

To mark 50 years since Mr Donnell's murder, a service of remembrance was held by his Lodge, Tullywhisker Border Guards LOL 1120 on August 8, at Tullywhisker Orange Hall.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson was among the speakers in a service led by Rev Nigel Reid.

A parade in Castlederg later the same day was led by the Frontier Pipes and Drums and Ulster Defence Regiment (CGC) Association.

The event included an act of remembrance at the War memorial. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP addressed the gathered crowd in his capacity as president of the UDR Regimental Association.

Doug Beattie MLA said: “Fifty years since the murder of Winston Donnell, the first member of the Ulster Defence Regiment to lose his life in the Troubles, is an appropriate time to stop and remember the tens of thousands of men and women in the UDR who served their country with bravery and distinction."

"One hundred and ninety-seven UDR members were murdered, 61 former members were murdered after they left the regiment and a further six died after the formation of the Royal Irish Regiment.

"Thousands more live with the physical and mental injuries of their service.

“Winston Donnell's name may not be well recognised by the majority of people in Northern Ireland, but he epitomised the bravery of local men and women who donned a uniform to serve and protect their communities.

"He was only 22 years-old when he was murdered but he symbolised the strength of service of so many members of the UDR by sacrificing his own life to save that of his colleagues on a border road with Donegal.

"Today I think about the family left behind and the circle of grief that was created so many times after that first murder.

"The vast majority of UDR members served with bravery and distinction and for that we should be eternally grateful.

"If it wasn`t for their service and sacrifice, and that of the rest of their colleagues in the security forces, Northern Ireland would have been plunged into even greater despair in the face of a terrorist onslaught of shootings, bombings and killings.

"The men and women of the UDR helped create the peace which we have today."

Victims campaigner, Kenny Donaldson, of South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) added: "The SEFF family will never forget the sacrifices of the Donnell family and all others who followed, stolen away whilst serving within the Ulster Defence Regiment or who were murdered upon having resigned or retired from the Regiment.

"The Ulster Defence Regiment deserves our respect, our recognition and our commitment to prevent its' destruction by those who not only sought to murder its' members but who continue to try to murder its' name and its' legacy.

"Did all members behave impeccably? No alike all armies, they did not, and we are clear that where criminal actions were committed, that such actions and individuals should be held accountable".

"However, we unashamedly (and in fact proudly) stand by and with the thousands upon thousands of members who joined and who served with honour and integrity - families like the Donnell's."