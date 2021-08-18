Two injured in Jonesborough hit and run

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision in The Village and Finnegans Road areas of Jonesborough last night, Tuesday 17 August.

Sergeant Maxwell said, “At around 6:55pm last night, it was reported that a black Toyota Avensis car had been involved in two separate collisions yesterday evening.

“It is believed that between 6:40pm and 7:30pm, the black Toyota collided first with a white Citroen Berlingo van and then later with a blue Mini Cooper. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help us identify the driver and passenger we believe were involved in the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1547 17/08/21.

“We would also like to reassure the local community that we will be increasing passing patrols in the area and urge anyone with information about any offences to contact police.”

A report to police can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Sinn Féin MLA, Liz Kimmins and local Councillor Mickey Larkin have called for an urgent meeting with the PSNI .

The MLA explained,

“In the event an innocent young woman was injured and had to be cut from one vehicle and rushed to hospital.

This is not the first time that this type of incident has taken place in the village and people are at their wits end that sooner or later someone will be seriously injured or killed as a result of this criminal and anti-community behaviour”.

Local Councillor Mickey Larkin commenting of the incident said,

“Residents believe that the same individuals are involved and that a serious drug culture underlies these incidents. Jonesborough is a proud village and community and deserves better than to be held to ransom by this group of thugs.

Sinn Féin local representatives urge people to come forward with any information they have in relation to these events and bring it to the PSNI.

Sinn Féin reps are available to facilitate this process and give any help and assistance necessary to the community”.