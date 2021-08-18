Walk to the "BEAT" for Nicole

By Daniel Hill

BEAT, a nationwide charity organisation dedicated to raising awareness and helping people who suffer from Eating Disorders will this month become the third charity to benefit from the annual “Walk for Nicole” event which will be held on the 29th of August at Kilbroney park Rostrevor.

Nicole Fegan, who died tragically as the result of a Road traffic collision in 2017, has for the past two years been honoured by her mother, Margo who has held similar walking events in her memory of her late daughter of which both the Michaela Harte foundation and the charity established to help bereaved parents, Anam Cara, have been beneficiaries.

Louisa Linden, one of the main organisers of the event who, alongside Margo, is extremely optimistic regarding the potential turn out of people who wish to walk in Nicole's Memory stating that appropriate measures have been put in place to facilitate social distancing in these pandemic-stricken times.

“Based on past experience we are hoping to see a good turnout of people this year to walk in Nicoles memory. In 2019 there were close to 200 hundred people at the event. Unfortunately, last year the numbers were down owing to the Covid 19 pandemic, however we will be taking appropriate action to facilitate social distancing this year so hopefully this won't be a problem.

“This is the third walk to take place in Nicoles memory. The first walk was in 2019 in which we walked to raise funds for both the Michaela Harte foundation and the charity established to help bereaved parents Anam cara. In 2020 we walked to raise funds for the Air Ambulance service.

Louisa also provided more detail on why they have felt it appropriate to select BEAT as the recipient of the funding that will be raised from this years “Walk for Nicole” event stating that they have decided on BEAT because “they help young people in a similar age bracket as Nicole to overcome difficulty”

“We have chosen BEAT as the charity to fundraise for this year because they go to extreme lengths to help young people of Nicoles age and even younger. Eating disorders are unfortunately quite common amongst the younger generation and we believe that with this years "Walk for Nicole" we can raise funding to enable BEAT to help young people in the same age bracket as Nicole to overcome eating disorders.

Nicoles mother Margo is also keen to reiterate Louisa’s point regarding the necessity of fundraising for charitable organisations such as BEAT in their effort to help young people.

“With this year's walk for Nicole we are raising awareness and money for BEAT, an eating disorder charity. We feel that it is a very worthy cause.

“Beat provide a fantastic first step to point you in the right direction to get the help and advice you may need if you have an eating disorder.

“Their website is a fantastic tool to help get the right advice to move forward.

This years “Walk for Nicole Event” will be held on the 29th of August in Kilbroney park starting at 9.30 am. To assist with social distancing the two starting points of the walk will be Kilbroney Cafe Car park and the Tops Car park. For further details feel free to call Louisa on 07742054200.