Wreaths are laid in tribute at grave of 'No Surrender' Club's founder member

On the eve of the relief of Londonderry celebrations members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry No Surrender Ballymena Branch Club held a memorial service for of one of their founding members.

John Cathcart is buried in the old Churchyard in Church Street. He passed away after a short illness on the 8th of October 1948. As well as being an Apprentice Boy John was also a member of the Orange Order initially joining Slatt LOL No 475 later transferring to Golden Star LOL No 491. John was also a member of Royal Black Preceptory 285.

John was a member of 1st Ballymena Presbyterian Church and in the 1930’s he was the chairman of the Harryville Drumming Club.

John also served King and Country during the World War 1 enlisting in the Army Service Corps in September 1916 until his discharge on the March 1919 due to disability. Despite serving in the Great War John answered the call in World War 2 serving as an Air Raid Precaution warden.

During the Great War the Cathcart family suffered the loss of a son; 2nd Lieutenant David Cathcart who was killed in action on 13th July 1916 whilst serving with the 7th Battalion, Queens Own Royal West Kent Regiment. He is buried with honour in Peronne Road Cemetery, Marincourt, France. John and David are both remembered on the roll of honour in 1st Ballymena Presbyterian Church.

John’s grave had been tidied and fresh stones had been laid by members of the Ballymena No Surrender Club and Club

The short but dignified service was attended by members of the Orange Order, Royal Black Preceptory and Apprentice Boys along with members of the Cathcart family. Wreaths were laid by members of the Loyal Orders.