Home COVID testing kits now available at leisure centres

LATERAL Flow Tests are now available at local leisure centres, council has confirmed.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says it is working directly with the Department of Health to help provide a local testing programme for small local businesses and the local community.

Packs of Lateral Flow Tests are now available for collection in four leisure centre sites across the council area.

The participating centres are the Derg Valley and Riversdale Leisure Centres, the Foyle Arena and Templemore Sports Complex.

Local businesses and residents have a key role to play in minimising the spread of COVID-19 amongst work forces and their household and community by introducing regular testing to detect individuals who have the virus but present no symptoms which helps break chains of transmission.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged people and small businesses to avail of the free lateral flow tests.

"Alongside vaccination and contact tracing, testing is one of the main tools we have for protection against the virus," he said.

"Lateral Flow Tests offer piece of mind not just for employers and employees but for customers and the wider community.

"I would encourage people to avail of the free tests to protect not only your work colleagues and customers but your friends, family and local community.

"By doing so we can help keep each other safe and play our part in helping society return to normality."

The tests are simple to use and produce results within 30 minutes.

Evidence has shown that around one third of people infected with COVID-19 can have no symptoms and can still transmit the virus to others without being aware.

It is important that steps are taken to reduce the risk of transmission by identifying those who may not know they have the virus.

This testing programme is an additional tool to protect local communities including local businesses and does not replace a range of other measures in wider society, such as social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings.

Anyone who gets a positive Lateral Flow Test result should self-isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test immediately.

If the PCR test result is negative the individual and their household can leave isolation and no further action is required.

If the PCR test result is positive the individual and their household should complete a full ten days of self-isolation.

Members of the public can also obtain test packs free of charge, for regular use.

Rapid test packs can be ordered free online for free delivery to your home:

www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus

-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

Full opening hours for council leisure centres are available at derrystrabaneleisure.com.