Western Trust opens Centres for ‘Big Jab Weekend’ vaccine push

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is set to reopen its three mass vaccination centres to first doses this weekend as part of the Department of Health’s 'Big Jab Weekend' initiative.

The 'Big Jab Weekend' is set to run on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday 22 to give people even more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The centres, which are located at Foyle Arena, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen will open as follows:

Foyle Arena: 9am to 7pm on both days

Omagh Leisure Centre: 9am to 5pm on Saturday only.

Lakeland Forum: 9am to 7pm on both days.

The weekend will see the centres reopen for the first time since the end of July to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to all adult age groups on a walk in basis in a final push to see as many people within our population vaccinated as possible.

This initiative is in addition to the ongoing Western Trust programme of walk-in pop-up vaccination clinics across the Trust’s geography, and at participating community pharmacies.

The Western Trust is set to wind down its three centres after nine months of intensive activity.

The 'Big Jab Weekend' will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre in Northern Ireland.

Western Trust director of Performance & Service Improvement, Teresa Molloy, said: “To date the Western Trust has led an incredibly successful local vaccination programme with 85 per cent of our population in the Western Trust area receiving their first vaccine to date, delivered through a variety of means, but primarily via the operation of our three mass vaccination centres.

“Only a few short weeks ago the Trust ceased first vaccines at the vaccination centres and on that weekend of July 30 to 31 there was a fantastic turnout with a high number of people attending to receive their first vaccine - more than 1,800 people attending in one day!

“Due to the high numbers we facilitated that day we felt that we should provide our population with one last opportunity to receive their first doses and that the ‘Big Jab Weekend' (21-22 August) is the perfect way to do this.

“We want to offer people as many opportunities as possible to get the jab. There is still demand for vaccination – the take-up at walk-in clinics demonstrates that.

“No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics – just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you. It couldn’t be easier.

“We would stress that the focus of this event is to facilitate first doses. There are people who have already booked in to get their second dose and these should go ahead and attend but we would ask that individuals do not make any further bookings in order to leave capacity for people to walk in for first doses.

“Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service. It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back.

"It helps opens doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and to so many other things we have missed so much in the last 18 months.”

To find out about up to date information, including slot availability, opening times and information about mobile other pop-up clinics you can visit the Trust vaccination webpage:

https://westerntrust.hscni.net/western-trust-covid-19-information-updates/covid-19-vaccination-programme/