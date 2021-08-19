A for effort

Cambridge House students received their A-Level and AS results on Tuesday 10 August.

A school statement noted: “The pupils’ endeavour, perseverance, adaptability and resilience have been well rewarded, and they should be justly proud of their achievements. At A-Level, over 93% of pupils achieved at least three passes at grades A*-C, while almost 46% of all grades awarded were either A* or A, and nearly 79% of all grades were A*, A or B.

“At AS Level, over 40% of all grades were A, and nearly 76% of grades were A or B.”

The Principal, Phillip Elliott, commented: “These results reflect the pupils’ tremendous effort and commitment during a very challenging and disrupted school year, and we congratulate them on their successes, many of which were attained in the face of considerable personal adversity.

“Of course, these outcomes would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of our staff team, and we thank them for the support, encouragement and guidance they have shown to the students during their time at Cambridge House.

“We wish all our leavers well as they move onto a wide range of tertiary level courses, and we look forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the future.”