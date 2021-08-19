'Excellent results' for St Patrick's College pupils

St Patrick’s College Principal, Dr Martin Knox, has congratulated his students on the outstanding success they have achieved in their recent GCE results, reflecting the strong commitment of pupils, parents and staff to ensuring that all pupils reach their full potential.

Public examinations could not take place this year, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. Students’ grades for AS and A2 qualifications were arrived at through a rigorous process of Centre Determined Grades, looking at previous performance of the students in module exams, performance in CCEA assessments taken between April and June this year, tracking assessments, and also performance in other tasks completed during their courses.

Overall, St Patrick’s College Sixth Form students have seen great success this year. In total, 29 A or A* grades have been achieved by the College’s Year 14 students, accounting for over 40% of the total grades obtained by these students.

77% of the College’s Year 14 students are celebrating at least one A grade in their ‘A’ Level results this week, with 50% also celebrating at least one A* grade.

Further success has been achieved at AS Level, where St Patrick’s students have completed a highly successful first year of their ‘A’ Level courses.

Over half of all grades achieved at AS Level were at A*-B grades, an outstanding achievement on the part of both students and teachers.

He said: “I am delighted to see so many of our students achieving at this top level and it is testament to the effort that they and their teachers have put into their ‘A’ Level work over the past two years. This has been an extremely unsettling two year period for young people, but our students’ excellent results are testament to the strong work they had put into their courses, both during their time in school and during the periods of lockdown.

“Eight of our students have achieved at least two A grades out of their ‘A’ Levels, and I am delighted that we have a 100% pass rate across many of our courses to celebrate. A particular word of congratulation must go to our Art, Construction, ICT, Performing Arts, Polish, Religious Studies and PE Departments, which all saw 100% of their students achieve grades at A*-C. All Year 14 Sport students achieved Distinction or Starred Distinction grades. A high percentage of our Art, ICT and Construction students achieved a Starred Distinction (A*) grade.

“We are very pleased that such a significant number of our students have achieved three of their ‘A’ Levels at A*-C, and I am delighted to say that our students have achieved excellent results in both their AS and A2 courses.

“We have many Sixth Form students who come to us from other schools when they have completed their GCSE courses, and their success at ‘A’ Level shows how well they settle into life here at St Patrick’s. It is notable that some of these students are among our very highest achievers.“’”

Dr Knox congratulated and thanked his staff for the support, guidance and advice they have given the school’s young people during their ‘A’ Level studies.

He further congratulated the students’ parents, who have provided unfailing support to their children during this very busy two year period, and particularly during the periods of lockdown.

Dr Knox wished the Sixth Form students who will be leaving the College this year every success in the future.

He said: “They have been outstanding role models to the other pupils and exemplary young people, and we at St Patrick’s College wish all of them every success in the future.”