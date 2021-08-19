MP pays tribute to record-breaking students

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan has congratulated local students, following the publication of A-Level and GCSE examination results.

Mr Girvan paid tribute to the dedication and determination of pupils in securing record-breaking results during extremely challenging circumstances.

Congratulating students, Mr Girvan said: “Those receiving examination results have been through such a difficult time, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing huge disruption to their education.

“I am extremely proud of pupils right across South Antrim who, despite facing such difficulties, have achieved record-breaking results.

“Schools right across South Antrim have reported wonderful results, which is a testament to the great work of our teachers and pupils.

“At a time of such uncertainty, pupils have managed to put their best foot forward and deliver results that they all should be very proud of.

“As MP for South Antrim, I am extremely proud of each and every pupil who received their results.

“I wish to put on record my thanks to teachers and parents who dedicated their time and efforts to ensuring all our young people could fulfil their full potential.

“As our young people take the next step in their journey, they should do so proudly in the knowledge that they have achieved great things.”

* Turn to pages 8-12 for a special feature on local exam results!