Omagh student secures place on US scholarship programme

OMAGH student Aymee Donnelly is off to study in the USA this month.

She will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Aymee (21), a previous pupil at Loreto Grammar School, Omagh is a recent graduate in Law at Queen’s University Belfast. She will spend the next academic year studying at Rosemont College in Pennsylvania.

Speaking ahead of her departure, she said: “I first heard about Study USA in my first year of university and immediately had my eye on it. I decided to take part as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for developing social and life skills alongside having that extra academic push of studying modules in the American university system. The small university sizes allow you to thrive within your campus and the programme provides loads of opportunities for presentations and engaging in the local community.

“I think I’m most excited about being in a brand-new environment, learning new topics and being surrounded by new people and cultures. I will really be diving in at the deep end to challenge myself and develop both academically and as a person. This is truly a life-changing opportunity which I am incredibly grateful and incredibly excited for!”

The Study USA programme was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but with current conditions, it has been decided that the programme can proceed this academic year.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “This has been a challenging year for our students, and we are delighted that they will be able to take part in the programme this coming academic year. They will join a growing alumni of students to act as ambassadors for Northern Ireland and our institutions, developing important long-term links and connections between the two countries. Through international mobility programmes like Study USA, students are able to enhance their employability skills and also obtain greater intercultural understanding, helping to prepare them for work in a global economy. We wish this year’s students every success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about their work in Northern Ireland visit nireland.britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Applications for Study USA 2022/23 will open in late Autumn.