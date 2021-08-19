Plenty of reasons to celebrate for Dunclug College A-level pupils

DUNCLUG College students can be proud of their performances as reflected in this year’s A level results.

Congratulations are due to Mia Gordon, Rachel Johnston, Aimee Leinster, Morgan McCullough, Rebekah McGall, Harry McMullan, Ruth Morrow, Megan Richard, Noah Robinson, Lorraine Warren and Jude Watterson, who each achieved three A grades or better in this year’s round of A Level results. In a year group where there were 21 A* Grades and 63 A grades, the following students achieved at least three top grades, two of which were A grades: Josh Bates, Sam Crawford, Hannah Hillis, Jessica Houston, Jason Kernohan, Chloe Larmour, Stuart Lyle, Sophia Marinho McAdory, Ellen McBurney, Luke Millar, Hollie Mills, Erin Moore, Katie Pearson, Tyler Stevenson, Nicole Turtle and Hannah Wilson.

The following pupils achieved three successful grades, one of which was Grade A: Demi Armstrong, Katie Bradshaw, Emma Elliott, Tom Jenkins, Alex Kelly, Katherine Kirk, Megan Mark, Bethany McClelland, James McIlfatrick, Courtney Millar, Tammie Russell, Claire Stewart and Peter Wilson.

Of those pupils sitting 3 A-levels 81% achieved 3 grades in the A*-C range.

91% of students achieved three successful grades we extend congratulations also to those who had achievements commensurate with their gifts, including students who studied two A Level grades and achieved Pass, Merit or Distinction grades in preparation for their chosen careers. In particular, it has been impressive to observe many students overcoming challenges and, through their determination, achieving standards beyond their hopes as well as developing significant leadership and interpersonal skills in the process.

In what has been a unique and difficult time students have coped well with the school year adaptations, remote learning, including examination syllabi which have proved challenging. Twelve subject areas achieved 100% A – C grades: Performing Arts, Art, English Literature, Moving Image Arts, RE, Technology, Engineering, ICT, Music, Travel & Tourism, Sport and Child Care. Other highly successful subjects included Professional Business Services, Health and Social Care and Double Award Child Care with A Level Biology at 83%, History at 83%, Life and Health Science at 70% - all in the A* – C range.

The Principal, Mr Oliver, takes opportunity to thank the students for their commitment and to wish them future success as they enter tertiary education, apprenticeships and/or employment. He acknowledges the unfailing support and generosity of parents and pays tribute to the commitment of the teaching and support staff of the college.