Police advise on local parades

Givan and O’Neill welcome ‘Big Jab Weekend’ vaccination initiative
THE PSNI has advised people of a number of parades taking place this weekend.
"Please be advised that a number of parades are taking place in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend that may cause localised traffic disruption," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"A parade in Rasharkin on Friday night (20th) will begin at 7pm and finish at 9pm approximately.
"On Saturday evening (21st) a parade will take place in Ballymoney with assembly at North Road at 8.30pm and finishing at Meeting House Street car park at 11pm.
"Please plan your journey accordingly"