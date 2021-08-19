Rea of sunshine

DESPITE winning the World Superbike Championship six times on the bounce, Jonathan Rea only recently passed his UK motorcycle test.

Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old was successful at his first attempt and has now acquired his first road bike - a Kawasaki Z900RS.

The Ballyclare man’s first ride on his new machine was along the beautiful Northern Ireland coast road, including a spin along the beach at Downhill.

Rea was waved off on his maiden journey by Laurence Ferguson, proprietor of Coleraine Kawasaki who supplied the new bike, and Stephen Mills of Moto Training who guided the WSBK champion through his road test.

“I am so happy and proud to have passed my motorcycle test," said the six times world champion.

“It’s been something I have wanted to do for such a long time but with my sporting commitments and busy calendar it has been tough.”