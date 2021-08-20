Glenravel folk enjoy drive in movie event

Housing Executive Community Cohesion funding enabled Glenravel & District Community and Residents Association to hold outdoor screenings of the movie Peter Rabbit and enjoy a session of outdoor bingo recently.

A total of four screenings of the family movie were held in the car park of Glenravel Parish Church over a few weekends.

More than 50 families, with around 300 children from across the Antrim rural area, enjoyed the socially distanced events from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The drive-in bingo also saw competitors take part in several games of bingo, culminating in a raffle with super prizes provided by local businesses.

Marion Maguire, Chair of the Glenravel & District Community and Residents Association (GDCRA) was over the moon with the turnout and support of local residents.

She said: “We are truly grateful to the Housing Executive for providing the funding to hold our open air community weekend.

“For some families and older people this had been their first social outing into the community since lockdown last March.

“People were very thankful at how safe and well-organised the weekend was, and the feedback from the community has been really fantastic.”

Housing Executive Area Manager, Mairead Myles Davey, remarked on the success of the event. She said:

“This rural group works hard to ensure people of all cultures in the community can come together safely and enjoy socially distanced family events.

“The drive in movie and bingo sessions were very popular and we look forward to working with you in the future.”