Hard work of pupils is rewarded with results

Hot on the heels of Tuesday’s A-Level and AS successes, Cambridge House were able to congratulate Year 12 pupils on superb GCSE results.

Their two-year courses were seriously disrupted by the pandemic, and they had to adapt to a combination of in-school and remote learning with little warning or time to adjust.

This makes their excellent achievements all the more commendable, with over 95% of pupils attaining 7 or more passes at grades A*-C including English and Mathematics, and over 52% gaining 7 or more passes at grades A*-B including English and Mathematics. Almost 37% of all grades were A* or A, and nearly 66% of all grades were A*, A or B.

The Principal, Phillip Elliott, commented: “Year 12 pupils at Cambridge House have worked with tremendous commitment and resilience, and they completed a demanding range of assessments with perseverance and fortitude. They have now been rewarded with outcomes which will enable them to move onto post-16 courses with great confidence.

“I pay tribute to the staff who this year were required not only to teach and prepare the pupils for robust assessments, but also then to set and mark their tests. This demanding task was accomplished with efficiency, diligence and integrity.

“We are very proud of our pupils’ achievements, and we wish them well as they move onto the next stages of their educational journeys.”