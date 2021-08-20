Hazzard:There is potential to create an active travel hub in South Down

SINN Féin MP Chris Hazzard recently met with Sustrans to discuss the potential for increased active travel across South Down, especially the possibility of changing the daily commute.

The South Down MP has written to the Finance Minister to discuss the potential for establishing an active travel hub in Downpatrick, to complement the new civil service hub at Rathkeltair House.

Mr Hazzard said:

“There are so many opportunities to provide the option for active travel across South Down. It is time that we change the face of the standard commute and take bold action as we move through a just transition to a post-COVID, climate aware society.

“I have asked Minister Murphy to meet in order to facilitate discussion for the potential establishment of an active travel hub in Downpatrick, at the site of the new civil service hub at Rathkeltair house. This location could encourage those local workers to avail of active travel measures in their daily commute.

“This location would also compliment students travelling to the local college and those using the down leisure centre’s high-class facilities, not to mention the close proximity of the bus centre to also facilitate further travel while remaining climate aware.

“It is time for radical thinking when it comes to re-establishing our workforce as we begin to move back to mixed and in person working, to rebuild this workforce in a climate aware capacity. The commute is a good starting point - not only will this be considerate of our climate emergency, but it will also decrease traffic in our town centres and encourage people to embrace active travel and an active lifestyle.”