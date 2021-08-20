Hospice Midnight Memory Walk – Walk with Us & Remember a Loved One

SOUTHERN Area Hospice Services alongside event sponsors Kelly’s Warrenpoint are delighted to launch the 13th Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2021, which is set to take place on Saturday 2nd October.

This year supporters will have the choice of joining the event or taking part virtually by completing their own memory walk at a time, place and distance that suits them.

On the evening, sign in will be open from 9.30pm – 10.45pm at St. Colman’s College, Newry. Before walkers depart in their social bubbles, there will be a short remembrance service and a display with messages in memory of loved ones. To conclude the evening, walkers will be welcomed back guided by candlelight, and will be presented with a special Midnight Memory medal.

For those joining the virtual event, they will be able to view the memory wall on Southern Area Hospice Services’ Facebook page on Saturday 2nd October. Virtual walkers will also receive a candle bag which they can place on their doorstep to guide them home from their special walk.

Fundraising Officers Lizzie and Sarah said, “Anyone can take part. The loop is 6km around Newry and is designed to be a fun and easy walk that the entire family can get involved in. We are thrilled to be able to offer our supporters the option to attend the event on the night or plan their own virtual memory walk to remember their loved one.”

For the past 13 years the Midnight Memory Walk has always been a special evening for the local community and for Hospice. Southern Area Hospice Services must raise £3 million this year alone so that their services can continue to help and support people within the local community. Support at events like this is vital to their services and the team are looking forward to welcoming people on the night and virtually, after a difficult year of limited fundraising events.

Gary Kelly of Kelly’s, Warrenpoint who continue to support this event for the 7th year said, “We are proud to be the main sponsor for this amazing event once again. I don’t think there is any family that has not been touched by the Southern Area Hospice Services, including my own family. Even though Covid-19 is again restricting how this event is ran, I am confident it will be a success with our community coming together to support such a worthy cause who need our help more than ever.”

Registration is now open and we encourage you to sign up by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching ‘Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2021’ or alternatively you can contact the Fundraising Office on (028) 3026 7711. Registration is only £10.00 per person and £5.00 for under 16’s. Please note there will be no new registrations on the night and under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Once registered, you will receive a walker’s information pack with everything you need to know about joining the event on the night or planning your own virtual walk.

Southern Area Hospice Services are asking for all adult participants to raise a further minimum of £20.00. The charity encourages supporters to raise as much as you can by sharing your challenge with your friends and family, and the Hospice fundraising team will be at hand to help you with every step.

We may not all be able to walk together as we traditionally have, but we can still make every step count for our local Hospice.