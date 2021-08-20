Need for public toilet upgrades in South Armagh

A COUNCILLOR is calling on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to upgrade public toilets in South Armagh.

Councillor Pete Byrne said urgent improvements to the facilities across the district were required, especially at Lough Ross in Slieve Gullion.

A meeting was held between councillors and council officers on August 4 with a view of improving toilet facilities and delivering them going forward.

Cllr Byrne said after several years of lobbying for upgrades to the facilities at Lough Ross site it still had not been completed.

He said: “[On Wednesday], we had a council workshop on our public toilets strategy and the priorities for each Councillor on how we both improve and deliver this service going forward.

“Over the years all Slieve Gullion Councillors have consistently called for urgent improvements to the facilities at Lough Ross and yet we still haven’t seen delivery.

“We spoke as one voice and outlined a way forward that will see the facility at Lough Ross upgraded in the short term.

“Data is currently being gathered to identify the best way to deliver services longer term and a paper will be brought back to committee in the coming months.

“Lough Ross is an area that is close to all our hearts, the council needs to reflect that through this strategy. By working together we will deliver the long awaited improvements.”