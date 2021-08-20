St Killian's students 'responded with resilience'

St Killian’s students who have recently received GCSE, AS and A level results are to be congratulated for their resilience and achievements in another year of school closures, remote learning and cancelled examinations.

A level results were outstanding. The high grades attained not only reflect the ability of students but also provides them with the currency that has opened up doors to exciting and challenging university places or other third level courses.

At A level, 95% of St Killian’s students achieved A*-C grades with 60% achieving A*-A grade and 86% A to B grades.28 students achieved at least 3A/Distinction grades.

The top performer was Niamh Walsh with 4 A*’s in English Literature, History, Irish and Theatre Studies. Niamh will now progress to study Irish with Law at university.

Five students achieved 3A*, Anna Ewings, Cathal Hynds, Cara Lemon, Maria McGinnis and Caoimhe Philpott. A further 22 students amassed between them, 66 A* and A grades – a fantastic reflection of their hard work and commitment in their studies in what has been a hugely challenging year.

GCSE students also delivered an impressive set of results. 97% achieved 5+ A*-C, with 85% achieving 5+A*-C, including English and Maths. 81% of students attained 7+ A* - C grades including English and Maths, while 16 students achieved at least 10A grades at GCSE and 38 students attained at least 7A*/A grades.

Top achievers include Amalia Popescu and Eve Kinney with 9A* 1A, Danny McCollam and Mark McCormick with 8A* 2A, Colleen Duffy, Rosa McCrudden, Patrick McIlwaine, Aidan McSparran with 7A* 3A, Mark McSparran 6A* and 4 A and James Difford with 6A* 3A 1B.

However, pride of place goes to top achievers, Nicola Lawniczak with 11 A* grades, James McNeill with 10 A* grades and Kaylah Wilson with 9 A*. Nicola, James and Kaylah have done themselves proud, achieving across a range of STEM and Humanities subjects. Nicola will study A Level Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Spanish, James will study Biology, Chemistry, Geography and Mathematics, while Kaylah will study Biology, Health and Social Care and Mathematics.

With this very strong foundation at GCSE the sky is the limit for their ambitions.

One of the continuing success stories is the college’s mentoring system. The widening of the curriculum offer, to meet the needs of all students, has also proven to be very successful, enabling high achievement in more vocational subject areas. Students now have greater opportunity and choice to progress to post 16 and are equipped with the skills sought by employers, which is so important in this increasingly competitive world.

Overall, however, our outstanding set of results can mainly be attributed to the commitment and hard work of students and the dedication of staff, as well as the support that we enjoy with parents.