£5M LIDL store grand opening

Lidl is getting set to open it’s brand-new £5 million state-of-the-art store at Buttercrane Shopping Centre in the heart of Newry.

The store will officially open on Thursday , with online fitness guru and Newry native Maeve Madden (Pictured) cutting the ribbon and welcoming its first customers.

The newly relocated store will replace Lidl’s existing store at Bagenal’s Castle on Abbey Way, breathing new life into the former store sites which have lain vacant for five years.

This expansion will create 15 new, permanent retail jobs in addition to the current team of 35 employees.

Buttercrane Shopping Centre manager Peter Murray commented :

I’m delighted to welcome Lidl Northern Ireland as a new anchor tenant to Buttercrane Shopping Centre, offering shoppers an exciting new supermarket shopping experience to complement our suite of big name brands. With all these names available under one roof and exceptional facilities, shoppers can enjoy a great day out. “