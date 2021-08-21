Tributes paid to Ulster rugby stalwart who had strong family ties to Tyrone

TRIBUTES have been paid to a tireless supporter of club rugby across Ulster and beyond, who had strong family ties to West Tyrone.

Joseph Henry (Joe) Eagleson died peacefully at his home in Lisburn on August 2 this year. He was 75-years-old.

While he grew up in East Belfast, his family roots in the countryside outside Ballygawley meant that he spent countless happy holidays in Tyrone in his younger days.

It was here that he met Lynda Rainey, who would go on to become his wife of more than 50 years.

A civil engineering graduate, Joe became well-known across Northern Ireland in his role as chief executive of Enterprise Ulster. In 2006, he was awarded an MBE for his services to training and employment.

But it was his passion for Ulster Rugby and, in particular, his encouragement and support for the game at club level, that he will be most fondly remembered for across Ireland. He held a variety of roles in Ulster Rugby, including branch president and honorary secretary.

Both of his children, Karen and Alan, spoke movingly at the service of thanksgiving, which was held in Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg, on Thursday, August 5, followed by interment at Ballynasaggart Parish Churchyard in Ballygawley.

After Karen read out a poem, Alan paid tribute to a loving husband and devoted father.

The service heard that Joe had many and varied interests, from Scouts to Sunday school, from the Ulster American Folk Park, outside Omagh, to the Building and Conservation Trust in Lisburn, from Rotary to Probus and the Belfast Metropolitan College.

But recalling his great love for rugby, Alan said, “Dad was always destined to be an outhalf with his ball skills, speed, ability to read the game and, above all, his love of running the show.”

Renowned for his people skills, Alan said his father was “in his element working the room”.

“Family gatherings in Tyrone, house parties in Lisburn or Portstewart; in the clubhouse after a club, provincial or international match, across Ireland and abroad, the location didn't matter as long as dad had a pint in his hand and someone to chat with,” he said.

Not one to suffer fools gladly, Alan said his father had always expected the same commitment as he gave.

“Over the last few years, he committed to battling against his health issues and did so with acceptance and grace,” the mourners were told.

In the wake of his death, current Ulster Rugby chief executive, Jonny Petrie, posted on social media, “Such sad news - Joe gave so much to the Branch over the years and will always be held in the highest regard.”

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Willie Anderson, a proud native of Sixmilecross, said, “Very sad to hear about Joe. A great person in every way. Will be sadly missed.”

Mr Eagleson is survived by wife Lynda, children Alan and Karen, grandchildren Erin and Rhys, older brother Noel and the wider family circle.