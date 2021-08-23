Artwork sessions for NI 100

Over the last two weeks a number of children have been involved in an educational project organised by the Carson Project, a local community group.

The young boys and girls, mentored by Carson Project staff and volunteer,s have been busy designing and painting many different pieces of art reflecting the history and culture of Northern Ireland.

A number of these pieces were carried in the centenary parade of banners which took place in Ballymena on Saturday.

Ronda Rainey, project coordinator stated: "This project has been a great opportunity for children to develop new skills, to build new relationships and learn more about the rich and diverse history and culture of Northern Ireland."