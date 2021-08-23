Busker 'spot' for Ballymena unveiled

A new designated spot for buskers to perform on the streets of Ballymena has been officially opened.

Shoppers, café goers and retailers alike can enjoy performances from an array of local artists at the new spot, clearly marked at the bottom of Greenvale Street.

The project, rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ballymena BID and the Department for Communities, aims to support local musicians post-pandemic to re-animate our town centres following lockdown.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey said: “ It’s hoped the initiative will form a community of performers who can support each other and maybe even collaborate together.”

A number of performers are booked to perform over the next month to launch the new spot, but will usually operate on a first come, first served basis.

Tiernan Heffron, Rebecca Hall, Dylan McIlwaine and Lorcan Falls will be entertaining the Saturday shoppers throughout the month of August.

Emma McCrea from Ballymena BID said: “We encourage musicians from near and far to make use of this great location.”