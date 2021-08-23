Over 1,000 sign flooding petition within week

OVER 1,000 people have now signed a petition calling on the Infrastructure Minister to take action to address the ongoing flooding problems in the Pearse Gardens and Ballycolman Estate areas of Strabane.

The petition, organised by Sinn Féin's Jim McGinn Cumann, calls on Nichola Mallon to address the underlying structural problems which are causing repeated flooding.

The areas are flooding hotspots and earlier this month following a prolonged period of heavy rainfall, properties in Pearse Gardens, some who had just carried out renovations, were destroyed by floodwater.

In lower Ballycolman, properties just narrowly avoided being damage. Residents in the areas face an anxious watch every time it rains heavily.

The petition calls on the DfI Minister to "act in support of Strabane flood victims now".

It states: "Given the repeated flooding and increasing threat of further flooding to homes in the Ballycolman Estate and Pearse Gardens in Strabane we, the undersigned, call upon you to immediately prioritise addressing the underlying structural problems which are causing this flooding in these areas and in turn help alleviate the ongoing anguish and hardship being caused to the residents affected."

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, says the time has now come for the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to bring forward a programme of works to safeguard homes.

“Over 1,000 people have already signed this petition in just a week. The majority of signatures have come from residents of the Ballycolman itself who have signed the door-to-door petition and who are standing in solidarity with their neighbours whose quality of life has been so adversely affected by repeated flooding and the ever-present threat of further flooding," she said.

“Maolíosa McHugh MLA is now making arrangements to present the Minister with this petition. The petition will leave the Minister in no doubt about the strength of feeling in the area on the issue and that action to address the known underlying structural problems is long overdue."

An online version of the petition still can be signed at: http://chng.it/4rbFh7dQ