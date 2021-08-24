100th party and silver poppy surprise for Ballymena-born RAF veteran

A Ballymena RAF veteran who has reached the age of 100 was treated to a special birthday tea at RAF Aldergrove last week.

The family of former RAF Flight Lieutenant, William Nesbitt organised the party where William was welcomed by Wing Commander Jacqs Rankin and several of the RAF family, as well as the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey.

William was born on 23 July 1921 and began his distinguished career in the RAF in 1935 serving as a navigator and also piloting a Wellington bomber during WW2.

He was last stationed at RAF Bishops court, Co Down. After leaving the RAF in 1946 William entered teacher training, another career which he loved.

He served as Headmaster in Castlewellan Primary School from 1948 to 1965 and then moved as Headmaster of Downpatrick Primary School, where he remained until his retirement in 1985.

William had five children, unfortunately one of them passed away aged three in 1955, his children look after and support him today as he lives independently and is very proud to do so! Of course there is support on hand from his 9 Grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren, the majority who live in Northern Ireland.

During the celebrations William a native of Ballymena who now lives in Larne, received a very special Silver Poppy from the Mayor, in recognition, remembrance and appreciation by the citizens of Mid and East Antrim council, of the bravery, endurance of our forces across Sea, Land and Air, who all contributed to the liberation and freedoms we all have today.

William was absolutely delighted with his surprise party and said: “It was amazing and the special gift from the Mayor will be treasured and on display at home for everyone to see. The afternoon tea and cake were superb!

“ I really enjoyed meeting young RAF officers and so appreciate them giving their time to hear about my time in the RAF during the 1940’s and WW2. It brought back so many memories for me; from the best of days training in Canada and Florida and the amazing bond between the comrades to the saddest of days thinking of those who never came home.”

Wing Commander Jacqs Rankin who hosted the event for William said: “It was such a pleasure to meet with William and members of his family, he was so interesting to talk to and he has so many stories to tell, it was enthralling, and we enjoyed spending time with this special gentleman”