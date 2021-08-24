Hazardous junction reassessment can no longer be delayed - MLA

A LOCAL MLA has again raised safety concerns over one of Strabane’s busiest junctions.

In November 2019, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) agreed to reassess traffic management and the operation of the traffic light system at the Urney Road/Great Northern junction, following representations from Sinn Féin’s Maolíosa McHugh.

The junction sits at the town’s busiest thoroughfare and thousands of vehicles travel along it daily onto the main A5.

Over the years concerns have been expressed by locals following a number of accidents and near misses.

It was also the scene of a fatal crash in April 2017 when Strabane woman, Margaret McLaughlin (69), who was a front seat passenger in a car, was killed when the driver of a lorry ran a red light and collided with the vehicle.

A survey of the junction has been delayed twice and will now take place next month, DfI Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed.

Mr McHugh, who previously met with DfI officials on-site to raise his concerns, says he is now concerned the department "has kicked down the road" the previous commitment.

He says action must be taken and consideration given to introducing changes at the hazardous junction.

“This is the by far the most hazardous junction in the town at which there has unfortunately been one fatal accident, other serious accidents and many near misses," he said.

“Following repeated lobbying, I first received a commitment back in November 2019 that a survey to re-assess traffic management at the junction would be undertaken in recognition of the dangers posed.

“Citing reduced traffic volumes due to COVID, the survey, I was told, was being pushed back from March to September last year.

"For whatever reason, the survey did not happen even though at the time I was told that it would because the traffic volumes had considerably increased again since March."

He continued: "It is disappointing therefore that the can has been kicked down the road and that almost a year later the promised survey/reassessment has still not materialised.

“In response to my latest representations to the Minister on the issue, I have been assured that this survey will now be undertaken after schools return in September as it anticipates that ‘traffic volumes will have returned to near normal levels'.

‘Dangers’

“Given the ever-present dangers at this junction there must be no further delays in undertaking this survey/reassessment or any follow-up delays in the implementation of any design changes to the junction or changes to the operation of traffic lights that are deemed necessary to enhance motorist and pedestrian safety."

Mr McHugh said repeated malfunction/outages of the traffic lights at the junction "are further compounding the dangers being already posed".

Those concerns have also been acknowledged by the DfI Minister who has now asked her officials to investigate this further to determine if any remedial action is necessary."

In a missive to Mr McHugh responding to his concerns on the junction, Nichola Mallon said: "You have asked if any changes are proposed to the operation of the lights and if the cause of signal outages has been investigated.

"My officials have confirmed that no traffic collisions at this junction, including the tragic fatality in 2017, have been the result of a malfunction of the traffic lights.

"The assessment of the signals has focused on the possible need to provide dedicated green right turn filter arrows from the Urney Road to the A5 Great Northern Road. A survey planned for late 2020 was deferred as the reduction in traffic volumes at that time would have resulted in an unrepresentative survey.

"This survey will now be undertaken after schools return in September when it is anticipated that traffic volumes will have returned to near normal levels."

Referencing the cause of the outages, Ms Mallon said the traffic signals have been reviewed.

"I am advised that no exceptional causes have been identified however it is acknowledged that the frequency of faults does seem higher than expected and I have asked that my officials to investigate this further to determine if any remedial action is necessary," she added.