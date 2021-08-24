Walk in memory of Mayobridge girl this weekend

THE FAMILY of young Mayobridge girl Nicole Fegan have organised their annual charity walk this year in her memory.

Since the 12-year-old's death in November of 2017, Nicole's family and friends have been honouring her life each year by raising funds for a number of different charities.

Nicole's mother Margo Fegan says: “Nicole would have been 16 on 26 August this year and it means a lot to meet up together around this time of year.

“It's a way of keeping her memory alive and doing something for charity.”

Nicole tragically lost her life four years ago following a traffic collision on the Flagstaff Road in Newry, leaving the community of Mayobridge and her fellow pupils at Our Lady's Grammar School in Newry completely devastated.

On Sunday, 29 August, the walk will commence to Slieve Martin via Cloughmore and Ballynaglty.

At the top of Slieve Martin, there's a memorial bench dedicated to Nicole where participants will finish their walk.

This year the fundraiser's chosen charity is Beat, an organisation which supports people who have been affected by eating disorders.

In the past, the family have raised funds for local counselling charity Anam Cara, the Michaela Foundation and the NI Air Ambulance Service.

There have been massive turnouts of support each year with hundreds of people showing their support for the Fegan family and raising thousands for charity each time.

This year will likely be no different and Margot says they have adjusted to social-distancing requirements to ensure the event is safe for everyone by arranging two seperate meeting points, from both the Kilbroney Cafe car park and the top car park at Cloughmore.

She added: “Anyone at all who is interested in joining us is more than welcome to get involved.”

If you'd like to know anymore about the event or wish to donate to the fundraiser, you can find more information on JustGiving at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walkfornicole.