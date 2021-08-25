Hannah's Sky Jump for Women's Aid

AHOGHILL woman Hannah Crawford is doing a charity Tandem Sky Dive next month for Women’s Aid.

The 24-year-old takes to the skies on Saturday, September 4, for the tandem jump at the Wild Geese Club near Garvagh.

Hannah, a Community based Child Support Worker for Women’s Aid (ABCLN), said she has been working for “this amazing charity” for over four years.

“I love my job so much. Being able to make a difference to children who have experienced such trauma in their lives is so rewarding. I am actually so excited about doing the Tandem Sky Dive, but I am sure on the day I will be so nervous.”

Hannah said people who know her, know she “talks a lot of rubbish when I am nervous.”

“So whoever I am doing a sky dive with that day need to be prepared for some chatting,” quipped Hannah.

This sky dive was originally to have taken place back in April 2020 - but like most things was cancelled due to COVID 19.

“I was so disappointed as I have always wanted to do a sky dive. Even ask my Year 11 English teacher - we had to do a PowerPoint on 5 things to do before you are 30 and of course sky dive for a charity was one of mine,” she pointed out.

“All sponsorship will be very greatly appreciated,” said Hannah. “I am very grateful to all who have contributed and will gladly accept any new donations.”

Hannah says out that Women's Aid ABCLNwas especially needed during the numerous lockdowns.

“8,300 domestic abuse incidents were reported to the PSNI during lockdown, from April - June 2020. We support women and their children who have been affected by domestic abuse. This can be through practical and financial,” explained Hannah.

“A statistic that I will always remember with shock was that one in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.”

In Hannah’s job with Women’s Aid she works with children aged from 7 to 16 focusing on issues such as self esteem, confidence and healthy and unhealthy relationships.