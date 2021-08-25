Milltown Accordion Band's 60th Anniversary Ulster-Scots Celebration

MILLTOWN Accordion Band has reached another significant milestone in its history.

2021 is the 60th Anniversary as an Accordion Band and an Ulster-Scots event has been organised to mark this.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 4, between 2pm and 4pm at the outdoor area of Portglenone Marina, situated on the Gortgole Road, adjacent to the Community Centre.

The gates will open from 1.30pm for the public.

Vendors will also be selling refreshments during the event.

At 2pm local dignitaries will officially launched the event.

PIPERS

The award-winning Broughshane and District Pipe Band will perform, showcasing their piping and drumming talent, under the guidance of their esteemed Pipe Major, David Reid.

Dunnygarron Lambeg Group and Friends will also perform for the public, bringing along the sounds of the fife as well, demonstrating the vast array of talent amongst their ranks.

Betty Hueston, BEM, an accomplished local author, who has written and compiled several books, will launch the publication, ‘Milltown Memories’.

Betty was responsible for compiling the book and it contains 150 pages of stories, photographs and poems about Milltown Accordion Band’s journey over the last 60 years.

MEMORIES

Betty will speak on the day about her own part of the Milltown story, along with members of the band as well.

The publication ‘Milltown Memories’ will be available to purchase on the day.

Milltown Accordion Band will conclude the event by performing for the public to showcase their own Ulster-Scots journey that they have undertaken in the past number of years, under the direction of their talented Musical Director, Edith Reid.

This 60th Anniversary Ulster-Scots Celebration will be fully open to the public and an enjoyable afternoon is planned.

In line with Covid-19 regulations, members of the public wishing to attend, should book a place by ringing either 07814852388 (surnames A-M) or 07973373394 (surnames N-Z) after 6pm, at the earliest opportunity.