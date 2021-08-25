Petition launched calling for Omagh's AIB bank closure decision to be reversed

Petition launched calling for Omagh's AIB bank closure decision to be reversed
A PETITION calling on the decision to close the AIB bank in Omagh to be reversed has been launched.

Local independent councillors, Emmet McAleer and Josephine Deehan, are behind the petition.

"We feel that this decision is one that needs to be opposed tooth and nail, given the difficulties experienced by Omagh town centre, and the seeming onslaught of the removal of vital services from rural County Tyrone," said Mr McAleer.

"The idea that customers of the Omagh Branch are now expected to transfer to Enniskillen (28 miles away) shows a serious lack of respect or reality from AIB towards their customer base locally."

To sign the petition, see this link.

