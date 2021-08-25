Test for social and affordable housing in Cappagh and Galbally

Demand for social and affordable housing in Cappagh and Galbally is currently being tested by the Housing Executive.

Running until Friday, September 24, a Rural Housing Needs Test is examining housing demand in the area and local people’s views are being sought.

Those wishing to register an interest in a home in the locality are being asked to call the Housing Executive on 02895 982502, email: rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk or visit website at nihe.gov.uk.

