£5M Lidl store opens to public in Newry's Butterrcrane Centre

CELEBRITY fitness influencer and Instagram sensation Maeve Madden today, Thursday, unveiled the new-look Lidl Northern Ireland store at Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry as it opened its doors after a £5 million expansion investment.

Creating 15 new permanent retail jobs in addition to the retailer’s existing 35-strong team, the new store in the heart of the city centre replaces the retailer’s former site at Bagenal’s Castle on Abbey Way.

Occupying a space of 2,190 sq. metres, including a sales floor of almost 1,400sq metres, the store has been built to Lidl Northern Ireland’s established and award-winning ‘concept’ design which prioritises spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, staff and baby-changing facilities, providing shoppers with a dramatically enhanced shopping experience. Customers can also avail of the significantly larger bakery space offering a wide range of baked goods.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest store prioritises sustainability and benefits from an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System and two electric vehicle charger spaces within its 105-space car park, enabling customers to charge their electric vehicles whilst they shop. Customers spending more than £10 in-store at Lidl can also avail of free parking at Buttercrane Shopping Centre for 90 minutes.

Newry native and founder of the Queens Don’t Quit online fitness community, Maeve Madden, attended the opening to cut the ribbon and officially welcome the first customers to the transformed store.

Speaking on the morning of the opening, Maeve Madden said:

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in Newry and it’s such a privilege to be able to launch the brand-new Lidl Northern Ireland store in my hometown and meet with lots of excited shoppers. The new store is really impressive – it’s bright, spacious and modern and offers a huge product range not to mention great ideas for healthy meals and back to school lunches. It’s a great addition to Buttercrane Shopping Centre and for the people of Newry.”

Justin Ford, Lidl Buttercrane Store Manager said:

“I’m delighted to finally unveil Newry’s new-look Lidl Northern Ireland store and welcome shoppers to enjoy the new facilities. Having served the people of Newry for more than a decade in our former premises at Abbey Way, we know that Newry is a busy and vibrant city, attracting thousands of weekly shoppers from near and far.

Buttercrane Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s premier city centre retail destinations and I’m really proud to provide a modern, state-of-the-art shopping experience for our customers and to welcome 15 new staff members to our team to serve this thriving community.”

Buttercrane Shopping Centre is located along the banks of the Newry canal. Since its opening in 1988, the centre has helped to cement Newry as one of the region’s top provincial shopping destinations. The new-look Lidl Northern Ireland store rejuvenates a space in the centre that has lain vacant for five years.

Buttercrane Shopping Centre Manager Peter Murray also commented:

“As a premier shopping destination in Newry, there is no better place for Lidl Northern Ireland to open their newly expanded and enhanced store. Buttercrane has been serving the Newry community for over 30 years and we have always been committed to providing our customers with the biggest brands under one roof.

With Lidl Northern Ireland’s phenomenal growth over the past number of years, it is clear that its Big on Quality, Lidl on Price offering resonates with locals and we’re proud to count Lidl as our new anchor tenant. We’re delighted to offer shoppers an exciting new supermarket experience in the centre and we look forward to welcoming loyal and new customers soon.”