A life saving investment in Hilltown

By Daniel Hill

MACKEN’S Accident Repair centre located on the Leitrim Road have made a “life saving investment” in the purchase of a brand new defibrillator that is housed at their site close to Hilltown.

The newly acquired piece of invaluable medical apparatus cost the company a total of no less than £3000, however, Paddy Macken a spokesperson for the company has stated that “ this is a very small price to pay considering the fact that it is impossible to put a price on someone's life.

"We paid £3000 for acquisition of the defibrillator but this is a very small price to pay considering the fact that it could potentially be used to save someone's life in the event of an emergency. You can't put a price on someone's life. Furthermore, the defibrillator that was purchased is a more advanced model with component parts which that enable it to be used on all range of people regardless of age, from an infant right up to a fully grown Adult.

Paddy states that when Hilltown's relatively rural location and popularity amongst hikers and outdoor enthusiasts is taken into consideration one can truly begin to appreciate the necessity of having a defibrillator close on hand within the community

“ Hilltown is a fairly rural location and at the weekends we would have a lot of walkers and hikers in the mountains so it is very psychologically reassuring to know we have a means of immediate resuscitation on hand if needed

Furthermore we have tagged the Hilltown Community Association on Facebook to raise awareness of this new acquisition so people know that it is there. The plan is to keep this lifesaving piece of equipment here for the foreseeable future and to do our best to maintain it so as to save as many lives if possible, in the unfortunate event that it is needed, although hopefully we will never find ourselves in this situation.

Paddy is keen to relate to anyone living within the Hilltown community how they can avail of the defibrillator if the unfortunate circumstances arise in which they require use of its services.

“The Defibrillator has been linked up to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service via a company called circuit which links all the defibrillators in Northern Ireland. So, if someone within the Hilltown community requires use of the defibrillator all they have to do is call 999 and tell where they are. The receiver of the call will then tell them where in the local community the defibrillator is located, in this case on our site on the Leitrim Road and the operator will provide the individual in question with a code to unlock it.

"Furthermore, all of the staff employed by Mackens accident repair have been fully trained in the use of the defibrillator so if it is ever needed throughout the course of the day, they know how to use it.