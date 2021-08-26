Local residents urged to step forward for vaccine opportunity at Strathroy mobile clinic

A MOBILE vaccination clinic in Omagh today (Thursday) will afford local residents a further opportunity to receive a first dose vaccination, right on their doorstep.

Backed by local community groups and sporting organisations, the pop-up clinic at Strathroy Community Centre in the town will aim to address a shortfall in vaccinations in the area, and will build on the hugely successful Big Jab event last weekend which saw 3,850 vaccines administered across the Western Trust’s three main vaccination sites.

Organised by the Western Trust’s mobile vaccination Team, the clinic is the latest in a series of mobile clinics organised across the Western Trust area, specifically targeting areas where vaccine uptake has been highlighted as being particularly low.

Walk-in clinics are now open to everyone over 16-years-old on a first-come, first-served basis to receive a first dose Pfizer jab. The mobile teams then return to the same area to deliver second dose jabs, making it as easy as possible for locals who wish to receive their vaccine.

Running from 12 noon until 8pm, the extended hours of the Strathroy walk-in clinic will afford everyone who wants to receive their vaccine the opportunity to do so, including those who work during the day and were unable to attend a Mass Vaccination Centre.

Speaking ahead of Today’s event, Seamus Ward, Western Trust Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement said: “The success of our walk-in clinics to date, and especially the Big Jab Weekend last week, clearly show that there is still an appetite amongst the public to receive their first vaccine.

“We know that there are people out there who were not able to receive their vaccine when their age bracket were initially called. We also know that there are a sizeable number of people who opted not to receive a vaccine at that point but, for a variety of reasons, have since had a change of heart and are now keen to be vaccinated.

“With Covid-19 numbers so high at present within the Western Trust and across the region, and with our hospital system under severe pressures, vaccinations remain our best form of protection. We would therefore continue to strongly advise everyone who is able to receive the vaccine take up the opportunity to do so.”

The Strathroy walk-in mobile vaccination clinic is open to anyone over the age of 16 and no appointment is necessary. Please bring photographic ID, and adhere to social distancing rules including the wearing of face coverings.

Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses at mobile walk-in clinics.

To find out about upcoming walk-in clinics as well as all information on the vaccine programme, visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page: bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

If you are planning to attend one of our Mobile Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 days

You have been advised to self-isolate

Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a walk-in clinic is reminded to wear a face-covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their ID and, if possible, their Health and Care Number (HCN).