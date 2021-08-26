Royal Black set to parade through town

The Ballymena district of the Royal Black Institution will hold their ‘last Saturday’ demonstration in the town this weekend.

A total of 21 bands and preceptories will be on parade from within Ballymena District and crowds are expected to gather along the route to spectate.

The arrangements are that all Bands and Preceptories will be in Ballee Playing Fields no later than 11.30am, where a short Service is planned to commence at 11.45am, concluding at 12.15pm.

The Parade Procession will start at 12.30pm sharp via: Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, The Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry StreetLarne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road, Antrim Road and Ballee Road West.