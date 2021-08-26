Success for Irvinestown Primary School pupil

THE Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in partnership with Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend and competition sponsor Asda, are delighted to announce that Kyle Johnston, from Irvinestown Primary School, is runner-up in the key stage one category of the 2021 'Dig in! to10 years of Open Farm Weekend' schools competition.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said: "Congratulations to Kyle who was awarded runner-up in the key stage one category in this year’s competition

"We received over 7,000 fantastic competition entries this year; the largest volume of entries recorded to date.

"Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different.

"The effort and time that pupils, teachers, parents and guardians put into the competition was evident as all of the entries were of the highest standard and I would like to thank Irvinestown Primary School for contributing to this.

“This was a very special year for Virtual Farm Weekend as we were delighted to be celebrating ten successful years of this initiative, highlighting daily life on working farms, illustrating the farm to fork story and helping to cultivate an understanding of quality farming practices.

“I hope that by participating in the competition this year, it created discussion in the home and classrooms about the importance of food and farming in NI allowing children to learn more about the passion and dedication of our farmers, who work hard seven days a week to produce delicious, high-quality, healthy food that we consume daily.”