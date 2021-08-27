Strathroy residents come out in force for Vaccine Clinic

A MOBILE vaccination clinic held in the Strathroy area of Omagh this week has been hailed a huge success, with exceptionally high numbers of young people acting on the call to get their jab.

The evening clinic at Strathroy Community Centre saw a total of 420 people receive their first vaccine, but perhaps the most notable fact, was the high number of people under 25 years old who were happy to queue up to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

There were also a significant number of pregnant women who opted to take the opportunity to receive a first jab.

Organised by the Western Trust’s mobile vaccination Team, the clinic is the latest in a series of mobile clinics organised across the Western Trust area that are now open to everyone over 16 years old on a first come, first served basis to receive the Pfizer jab.

Running from 12am to 8pm on Thursday, August 26, the clinic saw those from Strathroy and neighbouring areas take advantage of the extended hours to come along and receive their dose at a time that was convenient for them.

Speaking about the success of the event, Western Trust Involvement Manager for Health Improvement, Performance and Service Improvement, Brónach McMonagle said: “We are delighted with the turnout at our latest walk in vaccination clinic in Strathroy here in Omagh.

“The clinic was extremely well supported and we had a considerable number of people queuing up before we had even opened our doors, which made for a busy but very positive day.

“The great turnout shows us that there is still a large appetite within our community for the vaccine and it is heartening to see so many people, in particular younger people, stepping forward to be vaccinated.

“We have also seen an increasing number of people who had chosen not to get the vaccine up until now but who have had a change of heart, and would encourage everyone to keep an eye on our news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises.”

Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses at mobile walk in clinics.

To find out about available slots you can visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page: bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination.

If you are planning to attend one of our Mobile Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever, you have had a first positive test for Covid-19 in the last 28 Days, you have been advised to self-isolate, or you have had any vaccine (including flu) in the last seven days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.