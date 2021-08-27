World of Art and Innovation Welcomed in Warrenpoint Municipal Park

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council in association with The National Lottery Heritage Fund hosted a ‘World of Art and Innovation’ in Warrenpoint Municipal Park over the summer.

The beautifully restored Edwardian Park was transformed into a location for digital, traditional and performing arts workshops for post-primary children. Facilitators assisted participants to immerse themselves in unique and innovative artworks and to use the park as inspiration.

During the activities The Bandstand was as an outdoor workshop for performing arts, including DJ and acting masterclasses. The Pavilion building, dating from the 1930s was as a hub for crafts and digital art. The digital bus known as the ‘Art Cart’ was the location for participants learning how to use innovative technology such as virtual reality and animation.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “It was fantastic to see so many kids enjoying the free innovative activities on offer during the summer in Warrenpoint Municipal Park. Our green spaces play a hugely important role in supporting our local communities, and those taking part have now developed new skills, made friends and engaged with the park”.

To view the activities made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Mukesh Sharma, MBE DL, Trustee and Chair of the Fund’s Northern Ireland Committee, visited Warrenpoint Municipal Park on a day when workshops for Digital Drawing, Flip A Clip animation and Acting Masterclass were being held.

Mukesh Sharma said, “Landscapes and nature form the bedrock of our culture and heritage, with our local parks playing an important part in improving wellbeing, sparking curiosity and protecting and bringing together our diverse communities who surround and inhabit them. National Lottery players have highlighted our community green spaces as especially important, which is why we are proud to have funded Warrenpoint Municipal Park to highlight the value of nature and our local parks to all our daily lives.”

The Warrenpoint Municipal Park National Lottery Heritage Fund project will continue to December 2021.