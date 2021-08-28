New weapons disposal bins installed at Drummee and Gortrush Recycling Centres

FERMANAGH and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have recently installed two new weapon surrender bins in the district to dispose of knives, blades and sharp objects.

The bins, sited at Drummee Recycling Centre, Enniskillen and Gortrush Recycling Centre, Omagh, have been introduced as part of efforts to tackle knife crime which can have devastating consequences.

Councillor Keith Elliott, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh PCSP said the decision to introduce the weapons disposal bins is part of an effort to tackle violence - offering people a place to safely, securely and anonymously dispose of knives that could be used as weapons to potentially cause harm or loss of life.

Councillor Elliott said: “These bins are providing people with a legal and safe way to dispose of knives which they shouldn’t be carrying and all knives recovered from the bins will be destroyed. Every knife posted into a surrender bin is potentially a life saved. Knives can ruin the lives of individuals, families and entire communities. If you have a knife or any weapon, or know somebody who does, I strongly recommend that it be disposed of in one of the new bins.”

Superintendent Alywin Barton, welcomed the opportunity to have knives safely disposed of by saying: “We have had a number of incidents during the past year where people have used knives to inflict serious injuries on others. In those incidents the victims were incredibly lucky they did not lose their lives. I encourage the use of these bins as a method of safely disposing of knives but most importantly as an opportunity to make the communities in Fermanagh and Omagh a safer place.”