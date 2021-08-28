Get outside this bank holiday weekend

THE Department of Health is encouraging everyone to embrace the great outdoors this bank holiday weekend to help keep Covid-19 at bay.

The rate of transmission of Covid-19 is currently very high in Northern Ireland with one person in every 40 estimated to have the virus

To help reduce transmission, the public are encouraged to spend as much time outside as possible and to increase ventilation when inside.

The Chief Medical Officer said: “Covid-19 transmits best when people meet up indoors particularly when there is poor ventilation.

"Make the most of the last days of summer and the best of the first days of autumn by meeting friends and family outdoors as much as possible.

"When inside remember to open windows to increase ventilation and reduce your risk of infection.”

Professor Sir Michael McBride is also calling on those not already vaccinated to get the jab as soon as possible.

He said: “Vaccination continues to be our most effective way of reducing transmission of the virus.

"If you’re not yet vaccinated please take the opportunity and go along to one of the pop up vaccine clinics.”

For further information on mobile vaccination clinics visit: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland

Concluding, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “It is vital that we remember the basics and keep following the public health advice.

"The advice remains - hands, face, space and let the fresh air in.

"Social distancing, face covering and hand washing all have a role to play in reducing transmission of this virus.

"Avoid busy and cramped indoor settings where ventilation is poor and if you have Covid symptoms, self-isolate and book a PCR test.

"Please continue doing all that you can to stop the spread infection.”